New York, New Jersey Reconsider Indoor Dining Amid Nationwide Coronavirus Spikes
As coronavirus cases surge across the country, several states look to delay reopening restaurants for indoor dining. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy indefinitely postponed indoor dining Monday, citing the spikes in cases tied to indoor dining in other states. The state had been set to include indoor dining as part of its phase 3 of reopening Thursday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested that New York City restaurants may not be allowed to reopen indoor dining when the city moves to phase 3 on July 6, but that restaurants across the rest of the state which already reopened indoor dining would be allowed to continue. “I would not want to roll back anything we’ve done. I want to continue to move forward but we may move forward with caution,” Cuomo said. “Malls and indoor dining are things that I’m concerned about and we may consider slowing them down for next week.”