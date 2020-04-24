New York Plans to Close Makeshift Hospital as Coronavirus Cases Fall: ABC

Read it at ABC
Plans are underway to close a makeshift hospital built in New York’s Javits Center, another sign that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed for the nation’s virus epicenter. The hospital, which was supposed to be a non-coronavirus overflow facility but ended up having to take COVID-19 patients, will close on May 30, a FEMA official told ABC. The Navy’s hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, is also expected to depart New York on April 30. After a harrowing few weeks in which hospitals were overwhelmed and almost 800 New Yorkers were dying each day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that “all evidence suggests” New York is on “the downside of the curve.” Hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths have decreased in the last week.