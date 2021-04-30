NY Post Issues Carefully Worded Statement on Bogus Kamala Story
UNCONVINCING
The New York Post has issued a carefully worded statement to deny—sort of—an ex-reporter’s claim that she was “ordered” to write a false story. Laura Italiano quit this week after penning the piece that claimed, without evidence, that copies of Vice President Kamala Harris’ books were being given out to migrant kids. It seemed to be based on a photo of a single book that was donated by a member of the public. “The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point,” Italiano wrote. The story was deleted from the site, then republished with an editor’s note. In a statement to Mediaite, the Post said nothing about how the bogus story came to be but claimed, “The New York Post does not order reporters to deliberately publish factually inaccurate information. In this case, the story was amended as soon as it came to the editors’ attention that it was inaccurate.”