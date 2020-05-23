CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
NY Sees Lowest Number of Coronavirus Deaths Since March
WILL IT LAST?
Read it at CNBC
At the height of the coronavirus crisis in New York, in late March and early April, the state was reporting almost 800 deaths a day. Now that number has dropped below 100, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing the lowest daily death toll yet: 84. “The fact that it is down as low as it is, is really overall good news,” Cuomo said, according to CNBC. “In my head, I was always looking to get under 100. For me, it’s just a sign of real progress.” Whether the number stays that low is an open question. Regions outside New York City are about to start reopening—and Cuomo signed an order allowing groups of up to 10 people to gather as long as they follow social distancing.