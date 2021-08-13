New York State Assembly Will Drop Cuomo Impeachment Inquiry Once He Leaves Office
The New York State Assembly will end its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he leaves office. “The purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement. “The governor’s resignation answers that directive.” Heastie said, after consultation with the assembly’s lawyers, he does not believe they have the authority to impeach an elected official if they no longer hold office.
He does believe, however, that the investigation would have led to articles of impeachment had Cuomo not resigned. “The committee’s work over the last several months, while not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor,” Heastie said. “This evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic.”