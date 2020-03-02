New York State Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
New York state confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a woman in her late 30s who had recently traveled to Iran. “The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving in New York,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “There is no cause for surprise—this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a case of novel coronavirus in New York.” The governor said the woman has been isolated in her Manhattan home since arriving in the state.