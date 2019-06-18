Cuomo Signs Law Allowing Driver’s Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law that will allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses in New York state. The state Senate approved the bill on Monday night, ending months of uncertainty surrounding it and reversing a nearly 20-year ban.

Just hours before the proposal passed on Monday night, Cuomo suggested in an interview with WAMC radio that he may veto the bill because federal immigration officials could access DMV records. Ultimately, he agreed to sign the bill after New York State Attorney General Letitia James said it provides “ample protections” for applicants.

The bill passed in a 33 to 29 vote, just one vote over the minimum needed, and the vote occurred with three days left in the New York state legislative session. New York will become the 13th state to grant driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.