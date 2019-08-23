CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
STRIPPED
Doctor Tied to NXIVM Loses His Medical License
Read it at NBC New York
The New York State Health Department has revoked the medical license of a doctor associated with the alleged sex cult NXIVM. The health department confirmed it revoked the license of Dr. Brandon Porter for misconduct related to his work for NXIVM to NBC New York. Some of the unsanctioned work included a “fright-study,” where Porter would reportedly show disturbing videos while monitoring patients’ brain activity. The leader of NXIVM, Keith Raniere, was convicted of federal sex-trafficking charges in June. Porter resigned from Albany's St. Peter's Hospital in 2017.