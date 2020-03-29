New York State Records 237 New Deaths Overnight, Biggest 24-Hour Spike
The coronavirus death toll in New York state surged overnight with 237 new deaths, setting a new 24-hour record since the virus first emerged in the U.S., the state’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.
“I don’t think there’s any way to look at those numbers without seeing thousands of people pass away,” Cuomo said. The governor confirmed at least 7,200 new cases in the state since Saturday, bringing the total to 59,513—33,768 of them are in New York City. Roughly 8,500 people with the virus are being hospitalized and 2,037 of them are in intensive-care units.
“People asked, ‘When is this over?’” Cuomo continued, “When they come up with an inexpensive home test or point of care test that can be brought to volume.” Meanwhile, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned on Sunday that the city has “enough supplies to get to a week from today, with the exception of ventilators, we’re going to need at least several hundred more ventilators very quickly.”