New York Times Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Cartoon

Victoria Albert

The New York Times’ opinion section issued an apology Sunday for a cartoon on Thursday’s opinion page in the international edition of the paper that was widely condemned as anti-Semitic. The cartoon depicted a hunched-over, blind President Trump in a yarmulke walking a dog with the face of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We are deeply sorry for the publication of an anti-Semitic political cartoon [...]” the outlet said in a tweeted statement, “and we are committed to making sure nothing like this ever happens again.” The paper blamed the error on a “faulty process” that left “a single editor working without adequate oversight” and said that “we anticipate significant changes” to internal processes and training.

