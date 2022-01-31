New York Times Scoops Up Internet Gaming Obsession Wordle for ‘Low Seven Figures’
GOOD GUESS
The New York Times announced Monday that it has scooped up Wordle to add to its stack of digital games. Wordle’s creator, Josh Wardle of Brooklyn, New York, sold the game to the Gray Lady for an amount “in the low seven figures,” as reported in the Times. The simple word game debuted in October and now hosts millions of daily players as they attempt to guess a five-letter word. Wardle, for whom the game is named, said he created Wordle for his partner after becoming obsessed with the Times’ crosswords and digital word game Spelling Bee. In a statement, the newspaper announced: “The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world . . . New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy.”