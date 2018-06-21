New York’s Revenge-Porn Bill Killed After Google Campaign

New York state’s revenge-porn bill—which would have made nonconsensual sharing of sexual images punishable by jail time—died early Thursday morning following a last-ditch campaign by Google. The state senate adjourned for the year and took no action on the proposal, which was introduced in 2013 and recently taken up again after a campaign by the New York Post. The bill would have made it possible to give those found guilty of the crime as much as a year in prison and would have helped victims force internet hosts into removing the images. Google staged a late effort against the bill, saying it was opposed to government oversight on how it regulates content. “It’s deeply disturbing that Google and tech lobbyists were quiet as a church mouse for the five years this bill has been percolating in Albany and then literally the morning it’s up for vote, they bulldoze in with coercive demands on our lawmakers to change the language,” said attorney Carrie Goldberg, who was leading lobbying efforts. The bill had already passed the state assembly but required senate approval.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED