New Zealand Goes Into Snap Nationwide Lockdown After One Guy Tests Positive
One man’s positive coronavirus test has led to the New Zealand government announcing a snap nationwide lockdown. According to BBC News, the unnamed 58-year-old is believed to be carrying to highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 that has spread rapidly in the United States this summer. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the toughest tier of rules will brought in for three days in most of the country, but Auckland, where the case was detected, will lock down for a week. “I want to assure New Zealand that we have planned for this eventuality,” said Ardern. “Going hard and early has worked for us before.” Ardern called the Delta variant “a game changer,” and added: “We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance.” Only around one in five New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.