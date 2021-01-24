New Zealand Logs First COVID-19 Case in Months
WORRYING
New Zealand reported its first case of COVID-19 outside a quarantine facility in more than two months, according to the BBC. A 56-year-old woman who had returned from Europe and quarantined for two-weeks, tested netagive twice and then tested positive ten days after leaving quarantine, calling into question whether she contracted the virus in New Zealand or if the incubation period was exceptionally long. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if any others may also be infected. New Zealand has been praised for its approach to the pandemic. To date, the country of 5 million inhabitants has logged 1,927 cases and 25 deaths in the pandemic. The woman has slight symptoms and it is not yet known if she has a variant strain of coronavirus.