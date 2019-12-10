New Zealand Police Open Criminal Investigation Into Tourist Deaths on Volcanic Island
New Zealand police said they will be launching a criminal investigation into the deaths of tourists exploring a volcanic island while it erupted. Five deaths were confirmed after Monday’s eruption of the White Island volcano, and at least eight other people are feared dead. Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said health and safety regulators would also conduct an investigation. The Associated Press reports about 47 people were on the island when the volcano erupted, and critics are questioning why tourists were allowed on the island after seismic-monitoring experts raised the volcano’s alert level last month. “These questions must be asked and they must be answered,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your grief and sorrow, and we are devastated.” The volcano erupted for the first time since 2001 at around 2 p.m. Monday.