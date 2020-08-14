New Zealand’s Coronavirus Outbreak Grows to 48 Cases
THE DREAM IS OVER
Another 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand late Thursday, taking the country’s total number to 48 and shattering a 102-day run of no new cases. The island nation’s extraordinary streak came to an end Tuesday when four members of a family in Auckland tested positive. All 48 cases are linked to the family, officials said. One family member worked at a cool store facility, prompting speculation the virus may have been transmitted through imported frozen food. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters suggested a breach at the country’s sea or air borders was to blame for the outbreak but Health Minister Chris Hipkins later said the cause was unclear and that New Zealand had been “absolutely scrupulous” with testing at the border. Auckland implemented a three-day lockdown in response and will decide whether to extend it on Friday.