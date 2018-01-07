Newborn Baby Found Dead in Airplane Bathroom

A woman was detained at Jakarta’s main airport on Sunday after authorities say they found a newborn baby dead inside an airplane bathroom. The woman, a migrant worker from Indonesia, “didn't look healthy and won't be questioned until she is fit. The woman is now at the airport's health center,” the airport police chief told AFP, which reported that the dead baby was found “wrapped in a plastic bag in a drawer” inside one of the bathrooms. The woman was on an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta, but the flight was diverted to Bangkok for the medical emergency. “The woman was in economy class but then laid on a business-class seat with an oxygen mask. The captain then announced we should divert to Bangkok,” a crew member told AFP.
