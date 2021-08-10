Newborn Baby Found Tucked in Dresser Drawer in Chicago Alley
‘MIRACLE’
A newborn baby was found tucked in a dresser drawer in a Chicago alley Tuesday morning, WLS-TV reports. A woman stumbled upon the baby while poking around the dresser, hoping to recycle its pulls. She then found the child wrapped in a rosary, its mouth full of vomit. She said she pressed her finger on his leg, after which he started to move. The child was later taken to a children’s hospital, where he remained in good condition. “I found him, that is [the] greatest thing,” the woman, who did not want her name published, told WMAQ. “Every time I think about the little details, it just makes me mad. So I'm just gonna focus on the miracle that I was there, and that everybody showed up on time because I was shaking. I was shaking so bad.”