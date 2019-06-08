1. ‘DIVINE INTERVENTION’

Newborn Baby Survives After Being Left in Woods in Plastic Bag

Allison Quinn

Breaking News Reporter

Authorities in Georgia are trying to track down the parents of a newborn baby girl found abandoned in a plastic bag in a wooded area. Local residents called 911 on Thursday night to report that a baby could be heard crying in the woods of Forsyth County. When officers arrived to the area they found a baby in a bag off a roadway, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said at a news conference Friday. “It was divine intervention we found this child,” Freeman said. Sheriff’s deputies performed first aid on the baby at the scene and she was later taken to a local hospital, where she was reported in stable condition Friday. Freeman said investigators don’t yet know who left the baby in the woods but noted that Georgia has a safe haven law that allows people who feel they can’t take care of their baby to drop the child off to authorities without fear of prosecution.

