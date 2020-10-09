Newman From ‘Seinfeld’ Lambasts Trump in Mail-in Voting PSA

The Postman’s Kevin Costner has nothing on America’s real favorite fictional mail carrier

In a new PSA from the Pacronym Supac PAC, actor Wayne Knight returns to his role as Jerry Seinfeld’s nemesis Newman to give it to President Trump over his irrational opposition to mail-in voting.

“Hello, zip codes,” Newman begins, wearing a black mask around his chin, before sounding off on the “systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and his so-called postmaster general,” adding, “That guy’s never even licked a stamp.”

He goes on to attack the Trump administration for having the “unmitigated gall” to try to slow down the mail during a pandemic on the eve of the presidential election. “When the mail stops, the world stops!” Newman exclaims, turkey leg meat falling out of his mouth.

“Look, I’m not a political person,” he continues. “Last time I voted was for flavor of the month at Baskin-Robbins. But take it from me, a postman. If you want to vote early and in-person, do it. You want to do it from home? Apply for your ballot and get it in as soon as possible.”

As two mysterious men in suits pick up and remove the mailbox behind him, Newman screams, “Hey! You picked the wrong government employees to mess with!” And as one last insurance policy, he threatens “Donnie” with releasing his tax returns if he doesn’t stop disrupting the mail.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it was former Seinfeld writer and Veep showrunner David Mandel who wrote the ad and convinced Knight to reprise his iconic role.

“It’s been my studious attempt to let Newman die,” Knight explained. “I’ve been so associated with the character that it became somewhat of a lodestone in my mind.” But when Mandel called, he couldn’t resist. “If we could capture the voice, if we get it funny, and we could get the message out, I felt like it would be disseminated in a way that would reach people,” he added, “that was what was important.”