News Corp. Hit With Slew of Suits

News Corp.’s U.K. unit has recently been hit with a slew of suits over the phone hacking at the News of the World tabloid. Thirteen people filed suit on Monday alone, and at least 24 others have sued since last week. Among those looking for settlements are pop star Dannii Minogue, Princess Diana’s former butler, and Sara Payne, the mother of a murdered 8-year-old girl who was hacked by the paper. In total, News Corp. now faces at least 64 suits linked to the hacking scandal. The British police and Parliament are investigating all purported hacking cases, particularly those involving Glenn Mulcaire, who went to jail in 2007. “So far, fewer than 5 percent of the victims of Glenn Mulcaire have been notified,” said a lawyer for several hacking victims.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10