News Corp. Lets Murdoch Off Easy

News Corp. board members have a cushy job that “pays over $200,000 a year and requires lifting nothing heavier than a rubber stamp.” Sounds posh, but that’s precisely the problem at a company that requires some serious oversight, media reporter and columnist David Carr argues in The New York Times. There are plenty of reasons why the News Corp. board, which recently expressed its “full confidence” in chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch, should be asking tough questions as the company is battered from all sides by hacking and corruption investigations. But that the board is stacked with family friends doesn’t help, Carr writes. Nor does the fact that “the board of News Corporation has no independence, little influence, and no stomach for confronting its chairman.”
