News of the World Made Secret Deal in Phone Hacking

The News of the World newspaper reportedly made a secret deal with a previously unnamed victim in its phone-hacking scandal, a British newspaper said Monday. John Hewison, a Professional Footballers’ Association lawyer, reportedly received a “private and confidential” agreement, and apparently received compensation. The newspaper, owned by Rupert Murdoch, offered compensation to eight victims on Friday after admitting to tapping their phones, but none of them have reportedly received any money yet. Two—actress Sienna Miller and publicist Nicola Phillips—have indicated they are leaning toward rejecting the offer. Four of the victims have already settled.