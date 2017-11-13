News Outlet Formerly Known as ‘Russia Today’ Registers as Foreign Agent

Moscow-based news outlet RT registered as a foreign agent on Monday, following a long standoff with the U.S. Justice Department. The U.S. government has accused RT of acting as a Russian propaganda outlet in the U.S., and ordered RT to submit paperwork under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. RT, formerly known as Russia Today, argues that it is not a propaganda outlet, but an alternative news source. Russian officials say the DOJ pressured RT into registering as a foreign agent. In a Thursday statement, the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed the U.S. was "threatening to start arresting staff" and freezing bank accounts if RT did not register by Monday.