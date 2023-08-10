Newsmax Runs 2020 Election Disclaimer After Trump Interview: ‘Legal and Final’
‘ACCEPTED’
Immediately after airing an interview with Donald Trump that featured the thrice-indicted ex-president baselessly claiming the 2020 election was “rigged,” MAGA cable channel Newsmax ran a disclaimer affirming President Joe Biden’s victory as “legal and final.” In a pretaped sitdown with Newsmax host Eric Bolling, Trump raged about both the federal indictment over his attempt to overthrow Biden’s win and potential charges for his election meddling efforts in Georgia. “I believe I won that election by many many votes,” Trump told Bolling. Once the interview concluded, Bolling cut away to a quick disclaimer: “Alright, folks. Now, just a note. Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final.” Newsmax is currently facing defamation lawsuits from voting software firms Smartmatic and Dominion for peddling false allegations that the election was “stolen” from Trump via widespread fraud. Fox News, which faced a similar suit against Dominion, already settled for a massive $787.5 million. Just last month, it was reported that Smartmatic subpoenaed Newsmax staffers for their personal and work communications. And in a court filing last week, Dominion asked to see all relevant correspondence between Newsmax employees and Trump administration officials following the 2020 election.