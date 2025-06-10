Newsom Begs Judge to Stop Trump Using Marines on ICE Raids

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has demanded a restraining order against President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, claiming they are preparing to use U.S. Marines on ICE raids in Los Angeles.

The governor asked the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California to move swiftly. “They must be stopped immediately,” he said in the court filing.

Newsom said Trump and Hegseth “intend to use unlawfully federalized National Guard troops and Marines to accompany federal immigration enforcement officers on raids throughout Los Angeles. They will work in active concert with law enforcement, in support of a law enforcement mission, and will physically interact with or detain civilians. ADVERTISEMENT

Police fire less lethal projectiles during clashes between protesters and law enforcement on June 8, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

“These unlawful deployments have already proven to be a deeply inflammatory and unnecessary provocation, anathema to our laws limiting the use federal forces for law enforcement, rather than a means of restoring calm,” he added.

“Federal antagonization, through the presence of soldiers in the streets, has already caused real and irreparable damage to the City of Los Angeles, the people who live there, and the State of California. They must be stopped, immediately.”

U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer will rule on the restraining order, but it is unclear when he will decide. The Department of Defense has estimated that the cost of the military deployment is around $134 million.

Newsom had already sought court action to reverse the president’s decision to call in the National Guard despite his objections after several days of violent disturbances in downtown Los Angeles.

Several cars burn on North Los Angeles street during clashes between protesters and police on June 8, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

In a statement released on Tuesday, the governor said: “The federal government is now turning the military against American citizens. Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy.

”Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President. We ask the court to immediately block these unlawful actions.”

“The President is looking for any pretense to place military forces on American streets to intimidate and quiet those who disagree with him,” added Attorney General Bonta.

“It’s not just immoral — It’s illegal and dangerous. Local law enforcement, not the military, enforce the law within our borders.

A couple of marines look out the window during a convoy in white buses head to Los Angeles on Hwy. 62 outside Yucca Valley, CA on Monday, June, 2025. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag