Newsom Blasts Trump in Trolling Marathon to Mark One Year Anniversary

Gavin Newsom marked Donald Trump’s first year back in the White House the only way he knows how.

The California governor, 58, went on a relentless X posting spree on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of his top Republican foe’s second inauguration.

“In honor of lasting one full year in office, @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom today awarded Donald Trump the California Peace Prize,” he wrote, mocking the 79-year-old president’s failed bid to secure the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.

The post was accompanied by an AI-generated image of Newsom playing with a babyfied version of Trump.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump as "Daddy’s Little Helper" in an AI-generated image. Gavin Newsom on X

“Please join us in congratulating Daddy’s Little Helper!” Newsom wrote.

The post was followed by a 20-second roundup of the top flubs and biggest controversies from the past year, including Elon Musk’s eyebrow-raising salute on Inauguration Day, the East Wing teardown, the Oval Office screaming match with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the frozen Golden Escalator at Trump Tower, and an ICE agent’s fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

“Inciting chaos, destruction, and corruption,” Newsom wrote.

The Democratic firebrand also posted clips of himself speaking to the media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which Trump is also set to attend.

The high-profile gathering of world leaders and CEOs was already rocked by Trump’s threats to impose sweeping tariffs on eight European countries that stand in the way of his ambitions to take over Greenland.

“I don’t want to be hyperbolic about it, but this guy’s a wrecking ball,” Newsom said. “I hope people are waking up to what we’re dealing with. This is code red.” The governor quipped in another post that he brought “an extra suitcase of kneepads for those caving to Trump’s insanity.”

Trump’s renewed threats spooked investors, sending the stock market into a nosedive on Tuesday. The Dow dropped 870 points, the S&P 500 marked its worst day since October, and the Nasdaq lost 561 points.

Newsom mocked the bloodbath in a post that read, “Trump’s ‘Golden Era.’”

Newsom also tore into Trump over the stock market drop on Tuesday. Gavin Newsom on X

As Trump spent nearly two hours hosting his own White House press briefing to tout his accomplishments, Newsom fired off several X posts needling the president.

When reached for comment, the White House directed the Daily Beast to a post by communications director Steven Cheung that read: “Gavin Newscum sounds like a petulant child who can’t control his emotions. So he sits there wildly gesticulating like mommy didn’t give him enough attention. Maybe he needs to be sent to his room, but we all know that could be more trouble.”

Newsom’s press office responded to that post by saying: “Poor piggy is spiraling on Twitter because Daddy Newsom is the one everyone’s watching at Davos. Thoughts and prayers!”

Newsom quickly emerged as the Democratic foil to Trump last year, helping intensify speculation that he’s positioning himself for a 2028 run.

In October, he told CBS News Sunday Morning that he would make up his mind on seeking the Democratic nomination after the 2026 midterms.