Newsom Brutally Flips Trump’s Insult on Him: ‘Quiet, Piggy’

Gavin Newsom mocked Donald Trump for saying “Quiet piggy” to a female reporter asking him about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The California governor’s press office took to X on Tuesday to share a couple of images poking fun at the president’s weight and reappropriating the line in the caption.

One photo shows Trump eating a pork chop in 2015, during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair.

Another appears to be an AI-generated image of the president, made to look heavier than he is, wearing a Trump-brand white polo and the signature MAGA hat.

Newsom’s press office followed up on Tuesday with another edited image of the president with the same caption.

The altered photo depicted the president shoveling spaghetti into his mouth as King Charles delivered a speech during the president’s second U.K. state visit.

The office also posted more images with a photoshopped Trump. Several of which have him with a pig-like face or on a pig’s body. The most recent was an unedited photo of the president, captured at a 1992 event schmoozing with Epstein.

The office captioned the post of the pair, “Piggies.”

Trump’s remark to the reporter, which The Telegraph identified as Catherine Lucey of Bloomberg, asked the president, “If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not act?”

The White House-released video shows Trump waving his finger at Lucey, who’s off-camera, and saying, “quiet, quiet, piggy.”

The insult aligns with previous remarks the president has made about women, including television star Rosie O’Donnell, who Trump has called a “fat pig,” “slob” and “animal.”

Trump also branded Miss Universe Alicia Machado as “Miss Piggy.” Machado won the title at 19 years old while Trump owned the organization. She described him launching the insult and shouting at her during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“He was overwhelming, I was so scared of him,” Machado said. “He’d yell at me all the time. He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or ‘You look fat,’ Sometimes he’d play with me and say, ‘Hello, Miss Piggy.’”