The Trump administration has illustrated how the White House could become even more tacky—and even more golden—under the current president.

Donald Trump has been dead set on transforming the historic building into a version of his gaudy Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, including cementing over the historic Rose Garden and shoehorning in as much gold as possible—to say nothing of bulldozing the entire East Wing.

On Monday, Trump gave a rambling speech at a McDonald’s economic summit in Washington. As well as reminding the audience of his stunt serving fries during a campaign stop at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania in 2024, Trump addressed affordability, saying he was working to reduce inflation.

“We’re going to get it a little bit lower,” he said, but did not specify what his plans were.

After sharing a photo of Trump working at a McDonald’s drive-thru, the White House’s official X account then added an AI-generated image that perfectly married the president’s love of fast food and gold.

The White House's AI-generated photo posted on X. X

The image saw McDonald’s trademark golden arches placed on top of the White House.

During his 45-minute speech on Monday, Trump told the fast food chain he was “one of your all-time most loyal customers.”

He told the assembled McMasses that his favorite menu item was the Filet-O-Fish.

Trump works the drive-through line during a campaign photo op at a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 20, 2024. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald’s,” Trump claimed. “There’s always something to have. I like the fish. I like it. You could do a little bit more tartar sauce though, please. Seriously.”

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner revealed in his 2022 memoir Breaking History that the 79-year-old’s go-to order was a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake.

Ex-Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie had a super-sized presidential order in their 2017 book Let Trump Be Trump, claiming he ordered two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish and a chocolate malted shake.

Following the White House post, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was quick to move into troll mode.

Newsom’s press office X account posted their own AI-generated photo, this time of Trump as Ronald McDonald.