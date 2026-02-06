California Gov. Gavin Newsom skewered the White House after President Donald Trump distanced himself from his own racist post.

Newsom’s office posted on X, questioning the White House’s claim it was a staffer and not the president who shared the racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes from the president’s account late Thursday.

“WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS??? AUTOPEN!“ Newsom’s office wrote.

The X post included an image of an autopen posting on Trump’s Truth Social account. The picture was created to look like it was one of the pictures hanging on Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame outside the White House.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's autopen tweet after the White House claimed Donald Trump wasn’t responsible for a racist social media post of Barack and Michelle Obama. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

Not only does the comparison draw more attention to the racist post, which has since been deleted after more than 12 hours, but it also is a direct dig at the president, who has repeatedly blasted President Joe Biden for allegedly using an autopen.

Trump often claims Biden suffered cognitive decline and did not know what was happening while his staff used an autopen around him. The president went so far as to include an image of an autopen with Biden’s name on his Presidential Walk of Fame.

Now the president and his team’s constant attempt to troll Biden are coming back to haunt them as Newsom highlighted how the autopen accusations are similar to how the White House is now suggesting it’s actually Trump’s staff in control of his posts.

The now-deleted 60-second clip that Trump posted depicts the Obamas dancing in a jungle while Trump is shown as a lion.

The disgusting image of the Obamas, superimposed onto apes in a video shared by Donald Trump. Truth Social

At first, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a jaw-dropping defense that it was just an “internet meme video” and argued to stop with the “fake outrage.”

But in a rare moment of outrage from Republicans, some of the party’s lawmakers blasted it as racist and called for it to be taken down.

That’s when the White House changed its tune with officials scrambling to explain to news outlets like Axios and CNN that it was actually a staffer who “erroneously” fired off the post.

It has been widely reported that two top Trump advisers have access to the president’s Truth Social account and help draft his posts: deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and aide Natalie Harp.

What’s usual is for the White House to try to make it seem like Trump did not know about a post being fired off in his name, and many are not buying the explanation that it was not him.

The racist Obama video was one of 66 posts in less than two hours late on Thursday after most staffers would have left for the evening.

It’s also not unusual for the president to spend all hours of the night firing off a series of bizarre Truths in a number of late-night meltdowns he has had since returning to office.

Before calling out the White House’s latest explanation for the video, Newsom slammed it as “Disgusting behavior by the President” and called on Republicans to denounce it.

His office has repeatedly taken the president and his team to task on social media from fact-checking the administration to calling out its hypocrisy and trolling the president.

“Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you’re on the Epstein List!” Newsom’s office wrote in September reacting to the opening of Trump’s newly paved-over Rose Garden.

Newsom's past trolling of Trump and his "Presidential Walk of Fame." X

Friday was not the first time Newsom’s office has blasted Trump with doctored images from his Walk of Fame.

In December, it posted “WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO” that mocked the president as “no longer ‘hot’ with an image of Trump sleeping.