Newsom Calls Out Billionaire Trump’s Tone-Deaf Party Flex

Gavin Newsom wasn’t too impressed with President Donald Trump’s lavish New Year’s Eve party.

The California governor, 58, took a swipe at Trump, 79, after a video taken from the president’s Mar-a-Lago bash made rounds online, showing an opulent caviar bar complete with an ice sculpture that reads “2026 Happy New Year.”

The clip showed a chef serving caviar to a guest dressed to the nines, as loud music and lots of chatter were heard playing in the background.

“Don’t worry, 17 million Americans begin to get kicked off their health care this year,” Newsom wrote in an X post on Thursday, finishing it off with the party emoji.

The Democratic firebrand was referencing the number of Americans expected to lose their healthcare thanks to Trump’s “big, beautiful” megabill.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have long been at odds over what to do with Obamacare subsidies that expired at the end of 2025, with the deadlock leading to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

In November, Democrats bent the knee by supporting the passage of a short-term spending bill to reopen the government in exchange for a vote on the divisive healthcare issue.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office earlier estimated that the cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act would see 17 million people lose their health insurance by 2034.

An analysis by KFF, a healthcare research nonprofit, also found that more than 20 million Affordable Care Act enrollees would see their premiums soar by 114 percent this year.

But none of those concerns appeared to faze Trump, who hosted a decadent party to ring in the new year at his Palm Beach estate.

The party was attended by top personalities in MAGAworld, including Eric Trump and his wife Lara, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and several conservative media personalities, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

A clip posted by the president’s eldest son showed him dancing along as rapper Vanilla Ice performed “Ice Ice Baby.”

“Ringing in the new year right. ICE ICE Baby!!!” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram.

Trump speaks to guests during a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images