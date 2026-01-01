Trump, 79, Gets His Dad Dance On With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

President Donald Trump rang in 2026 dancing in unison with a Teenage Mutant Turtle as Vanilla Ice rapped live on stage.

The surreal scene at Mar-a-Lago was captured by Donald Trump Jr., who shared a clip on Instagram of the president, 79, switching from talking to an unnamed woman to dancing to a live performance of “Ice Ice Baby.”

President Donald Trump, left, bobbed side to side as the Teenage Mutant Turtle named Michaelangelo danced on stage next to Vanilla Ice at Mar-a-Lago. Instagram

As Trump gingerly bounced side to side, the Teenage Mutant Turtle known as “Michelangelo” abruptly appeared on stage with Vanilla Ice, 58, and helped to rile up the MAGA crowd at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party.

The cheery scene was a stark contrast to how Trump spent the first half of the holiday, when he was relentlessly rage-posting on Truth Social—perhaps angry that court losses forced him to retreat on his wish to keep National Guard troops patrolling blue cities.

President Donald Trump caked makeup on his right hand at a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Getty

In his posts, Trump insulted George Clooney, said he hoped that Colorado’s governor “rots in hell,” and railed that “Democrats are a bunch of cheaters and thieves that never want to do what’s good for America.”

It was all party at Mar-a-Lago, however. The celebration doubled as a New Year’s Eve gathering and a birthday party for Trump’s eldest child, Don Jr., who turned 48 on Wednesday.

Bettina Anderson, 39, posted this photo with her beau on Thursday. Instagram

Trump’s newly-engaged eldest child posted a photo of a hunting-themed cake at the party, which he attended with his fiancée, model and socialite Bettina Anderson, 39, and his daughter, Kai Trump, an 18-year-old high school senior.

The president was not the only MAGA official dancing to Vanilla Ice’s 1990 banger.

Another video showed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—nicknamed “ICE Barbie” for her love of dressing up like the federal agents she commands—and Trump’s immigration policy czar Stephen Miller dancing to the performance.

Miller’s wife, Katie, shared a video of the performance that quickly went viral.

Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem dance to "Ice Ice Baby" at Donald Trump's NYE party. X

Miller, 40, is seen looking slightly uncomfortable in the clip as he mumbles the lyrics and nods along to the track, appearing to force a half-smile.