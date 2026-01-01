Trump Ends 2025 With Wild Hate-Posting Spree: ‘Rot in Hell’

President Donald Trump must have confused New Year’s Eve with Festivus.

The president spent his final day of 2025 airing grievances with foes. He went as far as telling a Republican district attorney and Colorado’s Democratic governor that they can both “rot in hell.”

“I wish them only the worst,” Trump, who is spending the holiday at Mar-a-Lago, wrote on Truth Social. “May they rot in Hell.”

President Donald Trump’s New Year's Eve post about Tina Peters was not only unhinged, but it was also inaccurate. Truth Social

The bizarre post concerned Tina Peters, the MAGA superfan who used her position as a Colorado clerk to allow a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter her local election system and view confidential records as he worked to overturn the 2020 election.

Peters, 70, is currently 15 months into a nine-year prison sentence that the president is desperately trying to end. But Trump does not appear to have all the facts, as his post slamming Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein was riddled with errors.

Trump, 79, wrongly stated that Peters is 73, three years older than she actually is. He also said that she is being held in a maximum security facility, despite actually being in a medium security women’s prison. He also wrongly said that she had already served two years of her sentence.

Both Polis and Rubinstein slammed the president in statements to the Daily Beast.

Tina Peters, arrested in 2022 on charges related to her attempts to overturn results in the 2020 election, smiled in her mugshot. Her lack of remorse played a factor in her being sentenced to nine years in prison. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

Polis said, “I hope the President’s resolution this year is to spend less time online talking about me and more on making America more affordable by stopping his disastrous tariffs and fixing rising health care costs.”

Reached by email, Rubinstein said, “There’s a saying in the law: If the facts are on your side, pound the facts; if the law is on your side, pound the law; if neither is on your side, pound the table. President Trump has no facts and no law here. After trying and failing to invent both, he’s left with nothing but pounding the table.”

The White House declined to comment beyond the president’s own posts.

Trump’s holiday of hate did not end with his post about Peters. George Clooney and his wife, Amal, also landed in the 79-year-old’s crosshairs.

The Clooneys were among the subjects of President Donald Trump’s many rage posts on New Year’s Eve. Truth Social

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote.

He continued, “Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat. Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics.”

Trump deliberately misspelled Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s name in earlier screeds he shared on Wednesday, too. In one post, he wrote: “Tim Waltz of Minnesota is a Crooked Governor!!!”

A quartet of rage posts from President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning. Truth Social

In another, Trump claimed that “90 percent” of those embroiled in the Minnesota fraud fiasco entered the country illegally from Somalia—a claim that has not been backed by credible reporting.

Trump also parroted a lie that Somalia-born Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother.

He wrote, “Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia. ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, an ungrateful loser who only complains and never contributes, is one of the many scammers. Did she really marry her brother? Lowlifes like this can only be a liability to our Country’s greatness. Send them back from where they came, Somalia, perhaps the worst, and most corrupt, country on earth.”

President Donald Trump was rambling and ranting about all sorts of things on New Year’s Eve. Truth Social

Some of Trump’s posts were just ramblings against Democrats.

“The Democrats are a bunch of cheaters and thieves that never want to do what’s good for America,” he wrote. “As an example, they refuse to even consider Voter Identification. Why??? Because they want to cheat, and the Republicans should not put up with this, and many other such things, any longer!!!”