Newsom Declares Trump Suck-Ups Have Sold Him Out of Knee Pads

Gavin Newsom’s fictional kneepad line is once again out of stock due to high demand.

The California governor, 58, said the signature series of his Newsom Kneepads is sold out, thanks to everyone who has been bending the knee to President Donald Trump, 79.

“Because people have sold out, and because universities have been selling out, because law firms have been selling out, because corporate leaders have been selling out, people are selling out this country,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview that aired Monday.

Newsom “launched” a line of kneepads on his website last month to mock MAGA suck-ups, including “all the CEOs, media companies, law firms, and universities” that he said had been kowtowing to Trump. The items were featured on his so-called Patriot Shop, which he introduced earlier this year as a parody of Trump’s fundraising operation.

“For all your groveling to Trump needs — now in Republican red,” the site reads. “For the low low price of your soul.”

Last month, Newsom sarcastically remarked that House Speaker Mike Johnson bought all 219 kneepads for Republicans on Capitol Hill.

“The Patriot site’s up there for a reason… to expose this President, to expose this Pravda network, to expose those that are complicit all around him,” he told CNN, referring to a notorious Russian propaganda network.

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom have been hurling insults at each other for several months now. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

Newsom has repeatedly blasted the president for enforcing “the rule of Don” by mocking Trump’s signature posting style on social media—characterized by catchy nicknames for his foes and all-caps rants—and relentlessly skewering the administration’s policies.

“It’s the law of the jungle,” he said. “This is not normal times. The rules have changed, and we need to change.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

During his CNN sitdown, Newsom gave his fellow Democrats props for “galvanizing” the public around the extension of Obamacare subsidies expiring at the end of the year, which has become the issue at the heart of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

But on Sunday night, he sang a different tune on X after eight Democrats caved to Republican pressure to reopen the government.

After being deadlocked for 39 days, the Senate voted 60-40 late Sunday night to approve a stopgap measure that will fund the government through Jan. 30 and guarantee back pay for furloughed workers.

The measure, however, does not satisfy Democrats’ demands to roll back Republican cuts to Medicaid and extend healthcare subsidies, immediately drawing backlash from liberals.

“Pathetic,” Newsom said in an X post after the vote. “This isn’t a deal. It’s a surrender. Don’t bend the knee!”