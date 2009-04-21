CHEAT SHEET

    Newsom for Calif. Governor

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    With an eye on tech-savvy young Obama supporters, Gavin Newsom today formally announced his bid for California governor simultaneously on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. “We can’t afford to keep returning to the same old tired ideas and expect a different result,” the San Francisco mayor, 41, tells supporters in his three-minute YouTube announcement. Newsom’s advisers are hoping his 2.0 campaign rollout will reach half a million voters in its first 24 hours. Should he win the 2010 Democratic nomination, Newsom, a staunch gay marriage advocate, could face off against former eBay CEO Meg Whitman.

