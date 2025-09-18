Newsom Fumes Over GOP ‘Censoring’ After Jimmy Kimmel Pulling

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called out the Trump Administration for censorship “in real life” after ABC indefinitely pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had threatened to take away ABC’s broadcasting license over comedian Kimmel commenting on the death of far right activist Charlie Kirk on air.

ABC later announced on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live! “will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

Newsom took to his personal X account on Wednesday with a shopping list of Republican actions he found troubling.

Gavin Newsom with Jimmy Kimmel. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

“Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows,” Newsom posted. “These aren’t coincidences. It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous. The @GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time.”

The Governor Newsom Press Office X account, which has spent the year trolling Donald Trump, also shared a post by CNN Media Analyst Brian Stelter.

Stelter shared a meme Carr sent him when he asked for a comment after ABC confirmed they were pulling Kimmel’s show - showing The Office stars Steve Carell as Michael and Rainn Wilson as Dwight making ‘raise the roof’ gestures with their hands.

Corrupt, despicable, & spineless behavior.



A coordinated effort to control the media is happening before our eyes & it needs to be called out. https://t.co/vfmc0m8QHE — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 17, 2025

The Press Office account commented the Kimmel axing was “Corrupt, despicable, & spineless behavior. A coordinated effort to control the media is happening before our eyes & it needs to be called out.”

Fox News’ liberal host Jessica Tarlov also reacted to the Kimmel news, posting “Free speech advocates on the right have a lot of heavy lifting to do.”

After posting the video between Carr and YouTuber Benny Johnson that flagged the FCC’s threats over Kimmel, Tarlov commented that it was “Project 2025 in full force.”