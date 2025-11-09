Newsom Rips Trump Over Decadent Mar-a-Lago Gala Mid-Shutdown

Gavin Newsom is running out of words for Donald Trump’s mid-shutdown parties.

The chief Democratic antagonist found a fresh opening to dig into Trump after the president threw yet another glitzy Mar-a-Lago bash as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continued to drag on.

Newsom’s press office issued a one-word response to a news report about the latest gala: “Srsly? :\”

Trump rolled out the red carpet at his Palm Beach estate on Friday, the same day his administration filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to block an order requiring the government to pay food stamps to millions.

The decadent gala was complete with an opera singer, ice sculptures, cocktails, and a three-course meal that featured sliced beef filet, truffle dauphinoise, and pan-seared scallops.

Gabriela Berrospi, former Department of Health and Human Services Press Secretary Vianca Rodriguez, and Catalina Stubbe, national director of Moms for Liberty, posed with the president at his Friday night rager. Instagram

The party was attended by a who’s who of conservative politicians, pundits, and administration officials, including Fox News star Bret Baier, Iowa Rep. Zach Nunn, country music singer Jason Aldean, and even British politician Nigel Farage.

The event came on the heels of a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween rager that was similarly set against the backdrop of an enduring government shutdown. At that party, Trump was seen smiling for photos next to attendees clad in opulent costumes as 42 million Americans prepared to lose access to key food support programs.

Trump loyalist and country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, were also in attendance on Friday night. Instagram

The latest Mar-a-Lago party took place just hours after Trump ordered lawmakers to stay in Washington, D.C. until they struck a deal that would finally put an end to the government shutdown.

“The United States Senate should not leave town until they have a Deal to end the Democrat Shutdown,” he said on Truth Social. “If they can’t reach a Deal, the Republicans should terminate the Filibuster, IMMEDIATELY, and take care of our Great American Workers!”

Trump then proceeded to leave town to head to Florida, prompting another jab from Newsom.

“GOOD NIGHT, PEASANTS!” he wrote mockingly in an X post accompanied by an image of Trump as Marie Antoinette.