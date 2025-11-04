Newsom Nails Trump on His Election Day ‘Failures’

Governor Gavin Newsom took a swipe at Donald Trump’s Election Day meltdown, saying the president was using his usual conspiracy screeds to cope with his “failures.”

As per Election Day tradition, Trump, 79, took to Truth Social to rail against mail-in voting as “RIGGED” without evidence. This time, he focused his ire at California, where citizens are set to vote on Prop 50, a redistricting effort intended to counterbalance Republican gerrymandering efforts in Texas, Indiana, and North Carolina aimed at stuffing Congress with Republicans.

Trump's anti-mail-in ballot screed against California. Donald Trump / Truth Social

“Said by a man who just moments ago told Americans he’d ignore a court order to feed people,” said Newsom on X. “A totally unserious person spreading false information in a desperate attempt to cope with his failures.”

Said by a man who just moments ago told Americans he’d ignore a court order to feed people.



A totally unserious person spreading false information in a desperate attempt to cope with his failures. https://t.co/tB2zY8Ejh3 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 4, 2025

Prop 50 appears likely to pass in California. A PPIC poll of California taken in October found 56% of voters were likely to vote in favor of the measure.

While Trump suggested the mail-in ballots in California were a “GIANT SCAM” leading to a “RIGGED” outcome, he was kinder to the concept of mail-in ballots in New Jersey, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, 63, is in a tighter race with Democrat Mikie Sherrill, 53.

In a tele-rally for the MAGA candidate, Trump told voters, “Sometimes I think you’re better off in person, but you do it the way you want to do it. You got to make sure the votes are counted, because New Jersey has a little bit of a rough reputation, I must be honest.”

For races where Republicans appear to be losing, such as the Prop 50 measure and the NYC mayoral race, Trump has spent the day melting down on Truth Social. He has not posted about Virginia’s Republican Attorney General candidate, Jason Miyares, who was barely polling ahead of Democrat opponent Jay Jones on the eve of the election.

In addition to Trump’s mail-in voting attacks, Newsom’s account referred to a separate screed Trump posted Tuesday in which he signaled he would ignore court orders to tap contingency funds and ensure the continued flow of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The president was ordered on Friday by two US courts to move government money around to ensure SNAP benefits still go out to people who depend on the program to eat. Hours earlier, the USDA said it would comply with the court’s orders and tap an emergency contingency fund to ensure Americans continue to get SNAP benefits.

Trump signaled he would ignore court orders to feed poor people on Tuesday. Donald Trump / Truth Social

It is unclear if Trump’s Truth Social post marks a reversal of that decision. The Daily Beast has reached out to The White House for comment.

In addition to openly defying court orders, the president’s post makes clear that he wants to use starving Americans as a political cudgel to pressure Democrats to vote for the Republicans’ budget plan and end the shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson made a similar argument on CNN Thursday. Democrats have been holding out until the bill includes an extension of ACA subsidies.