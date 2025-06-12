Newsom Says Trump Is Mentally ‘Not All There’ as Gloves Come Off in L.A. Protests Feud

Governor Gavin Newsom accused President Donald Trump of being “not all there” as the pair ramp up their war of words over federal troops being deployed to Los Angeles.

The California governor made the damning accusation about the 78-year-old president during an interview on The Daily podcast.

“He’s not all there. I mean that,” Newsom told the podcast. ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when host Michael Barbaro jumped in: “He’s not all there, you just said.”

“I don’t know. Honestly, he literally a few days later talked about a conversation he had with me after he announced his 700 U.S. Marines to be deployed for domestic law enforcement in the United States of America. That’s blatantly against the law. He claimed he had another conversation with me,” Newsom said.

President Donald Trump speaking on June 12 at the the White House after California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is "not all there." Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Newsom said he had been speaking with the president on the phone and woke up the next day to Trump calling him “Newscum.”

The pair spoke on Friday before Trump called up the National Guard without Newsom’s request in response to protests against ICE raids.

On Tuesday, the president claimed he spoke with the governor “a day ago,” which would have been on Monday, but Newsom refuted that they had spoken the day before or that the president had even called.

The president pushed back that they did speak, and even provided Fox News with a screenshot of a call, but the date on the call was just after 1 am on June 7, meaning late Friday in California.

During the interview with The Daily, Newsom not only suggested that Trump is “not all there.” He also called the president a “stone-cold liar.”

Newsom said Trump calling up the National Guard did not come up when they spoke on the phone.

“It didn’t appear to me when I talked to him. He never brought it up. Period, full stop, he lied about that,” Newsom said. “I don’t mess around when I say this. He lied. Stone-cold liar. Don’t think for a second he told the truth. He lied.”

The governor said that the call on Friday was cordial and that a number of issues came up, but that was not one of them.

“I’ll remind you, at the time, he was in the process Friday of defunding California,” Newsom said. “He was looking to defund the university system. And so our conversation was about the activities that occurred on Friday. It was brief. We were five seconds into it when I was talking about a few arrests, and he immediately pivoted to all of these other topics.”

Newsom’s comment on The Daily follows a fresh line of attack from the governor on the president’s mental fitness as the pair face off over the response to the protests in Los Angeles.

In a separate interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles, the governor said this week that Trump had “lost it” and pointed to him tripping on the steps this week.