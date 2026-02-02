Newsom Sharpens Knife for ICE Barbie as He Digs Up Fraud Issues

Gavin Newsom isn’t done coming after Kristi Noem.

The California Democrat, 58, once again called out the former South Dakota governor, 54—this time, over fraud that occurred under her watch.

Newsom’s press office blasted “fraud in Kristi Noem’s South Dakota” in a series of X posts on Monday by posting screenshots of articles about high-profile fraud cases in the red state, which was led by President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security secretary until January last year.

“Significant fraud in Kristi Noem’s South Dakota,” the account said, attaching a screenshot of a February 2020 Associated Press article headlined, “South Dakota man indicted in $71 million organics fraud.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office called out fraud in South Dakota. Gavin Newsom on X

Kent Duane Anderson, a Rapid City businessman, was indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a $71 million scheme to sell counterfeit organic grain and seeds. In February 2021, he was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

“Did we all miss the fraud in Kristi Noem’s South Dakota?” Newsom’s press office wrote in another post, including a screenshot of an October 2024 KTIV story titled, “Former state employees indicted on fraud charges.”

Newsom's staff mocked fraud in the red state formerly governed by Kristi Noem. Gavin Newsom on X

At the time, Lynne Hunsley and Danielle Degenstein were indicted on fraud-related charges linked to crimes committed while they were employees of the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Hunsley pleaded guilty in 2024 and was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000, while Degenstein pleaded guilty in 2025 and was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $500.

“Just catching up on all the fraud in Kristi Noem’s South Dakota,” Newsom’s press office said in a third post, attaching a screenshot of a July 2024 South Dakota Searchlight article headlined, “Former state employee accused of stealing $1.8 million from Child Protection Services.”

The California governor's office blasted "fraud in Kristi Noem's South Dakota." Gavin Newsom on X

Lonna Carroll, a former employee at the South Dakota Department of Social Services, was accused of stealing about $1.8 million from the Division of Child Protection Services over 13 years. Last year, she was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return a request for comment about Newsom’s posts.

The Democratic firebrand has consistently criticized Noem over a myriad of controversies that have beset the DHS. Last month, he told the cosplay-loving secretary to resign “before more Americans are killed” in the aftermath of the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

But it’s not just Newsom who has been talking about fraud in states. Trump, 79, said in a Truth Social post at the start of the year that “The Fraud Investigation of California has begun.”

President Donald Trump vowed to investigate fraud in California last month. Donald Trump on Truth Social

The blue state has faced its share of fraud scandals, including hospice fraud-related offenses and mismanagement at the state’s Employment Development Department.

Newsom’s office, however, maintained that he has blocked more than $125 million in fraud, arrested “criminal parasites,” and protected taxpayers from scammers.