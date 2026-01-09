Newsom Tells ICE Barbie to Resign ‘Before More Americans Are Killed’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign following two DHS-involved shootings this week.

“Kristi Noem should resign — before more Americans are killed. She needs to be held to account,” Newsom’s press office said in a post on X.

GovPressOffice/X

An agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who has been identified as Jonathan Ross, shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

In Portland Thursday, Customs and Border Patrol agents shot two people during a traffic stop. Both victims were hospitalized.

On the shooting in Portland, Newsom said in another post, “Yet another attack and shooting by President Trump’s private police force on American soil. Disgusting.”

Newsom has made many firey statements against the Trump administration. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Daily Beast reached out to DHS for comment.

The fatal shooting of Good, a mother of three and widow, in Minnesota sparked widespread backlash to ICE. The Trump administration insists Good was attempting to ram her car into the agent and was committing an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Widow and mom-of-one Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. Facebook

Good had dropped off her six-year-old son at school just before she came into contact with several ICE agents. Video footage shows that as she attempted to drive away from the area where ICE was operating, an agent fired shots into her car’s window, killing her.

In other footage from the scene, one ICE agent can be heard calling her a “f---ing b---h” in the moments right after she was shot.

A screenshot of a video posted by Max Nesterak on the social media site X shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shortly after he fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2025. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

Newsom’s call comes as a growing number of House Democrats are warming up to the idea of impeaching Noem.

Illinois Democrat Robin Kelly filed articles of impeachment against Noem, accusing her of obstructing Congress, abusing her office for her own personal benefit, and violating her oath of office. Several House Democrats said they could co-sponsor Kelly’s push.

A screen grab of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, circled in red, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Beast/Youtube

Kelly said Noem is violating the U.S. Constitution all while “ruining and ending lives.”

“We need to use every tool in the toolbox. We need to give the public hope that an incompetent leader just can’t come into communities and actually terrorize communities, traumatize communities,” she said.

Fellow Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez had also pushed for impeachment hearings into Noem weeks before the shootings.

The fatal shooting in Minnesota has been met with protests in many U.S. cities. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

While there has been a bit of criticism from Republicans of the Trump administration’s handling of the ICE shooting, the party has largely fallen in line with the administration’s account of what happened in Minnesota.

Several Republicans have taken the matter even further, suggesting that more Americans will die at the hands of ICE if they do not comply. Texas Congressman Welsey Hunt went as far as to say that federal agents can shoot you if their commands are not obeyed.