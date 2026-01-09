Rachel Maddow Calls Out ICE ‘Lies’: ‘Believe Your Own Eyes’

Rachel Maddow said how important video footage of the ICE shooting was amid the Trump administration’s “lies,” slamming the president for using “military-style force against the American people.”

The MS Now host told Jimmy Kimmel that the administration is “unnerved” because of evidence against them, such as the video of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good being gunned down by an ICE agent.

A screen grab of ICE agent Jonathan Ross, circled in red, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Daily Beast/Youtube

“One of the main things people are doing is videotaping them–putting them on record,” Maddow said. “They’re covering their faces, covering badge numbers, and not identifying themselves. They want their version of what’s happening out there to be the only version. But people can tell their own stories, take their own videos.”

“He’s essentially invading U.S. cities and using military-style force against the American people,” the Emmy-winning journalist added.

A portrait of Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the site of her shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Kimmel had his own response to the incident, saying, “Thank goodness we have video of what happened, because otherwise it might have gone unquestioned.”

The two hosts were referring to viral footage of the fatal shooting in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, when Good, a mother of three, was shot three times by a federal agent. In its aftermath, Trump officials have scrambled to justify the actions of the agent, describing Good as a domestic terrorist who “attempted to run [ICE agents] over and ram them with her vehicle.”

Protests took place as members of law enforcement worked the scene where an ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A chilling video of the incident showed a scenario contradicting these claims. The clip shows a woman in her red Honda SUV partially blocking a residential street. Two ICE agents arrived in a pickup truck, walked up to the vehicle, and asked the woman, later identified as Good, to exit. They attempted to open the driver’s side door, at which point, her vehicle began moving forward and was turned away from the federal officials. A third agent, Jonathan Ross, stepped in front of Good’s Honda and fired three shots.

Maddow went on to deconstruct various lies told about the video in question. “The woman who was shot in Minneapolis – a mom —was not doing anything violent," she said. “If she had wanted to drive into federal agents, she would have steered toward them, not away from them.”

“We can believe our own eyes against what they’re telling us–the kind of lies they’re telling about this poor young woman they killed,” she concluded.

President Trump sparked outrage for his initial response to the shooting, writing on Truth Social that Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

In an interview with the New York Times following the incident, the president eventually said of the video footage, “It’s a terrible scene. I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”