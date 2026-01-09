Politics

MAGA Goon Rages at ‘Woke’ ChatGPT Take on Mom’s Slaying by ICE Agent

GROKODILE TEARS

She urges people to instead seek answers from an AI platform accused of generating sexually explicit images of the deceased woman.

Katie Miller has thrown a full-on tantrum over ChatGPT’s take on the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

The MAGA pundit and former aide to Donald Trump, who is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, warned followers on X Thursday that “ChatGPT is dangerously woke.”

Her comments came in response to a post in which another user shared their exchange with the chatbot about Good’s slaying.

“Based on available video and reporting: ICE agents escalated a chaotic stop, gave conflicting commands, and fired as the woman tried to leave,” ChatGPT told the user, according to shared screenshots.

“The shooting responsibility lies with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who pulled the trigger,” it added.

Miller claimed ChatGPT had mischaracterized the sequence of events behind Good’s death, then issued a dramatic warning that “an AI that wrongly judges an outcome is a threat to the future of nation and world.”

“xAI is the only truth-seeking AI,” she added, referring to the Elon Musk-owned tech company currently under fire for its Grok chatbot having reportedly generated sexualized images of kids.

Miller’s promotion of xAI came just hours after Grok drew fresh scrutiny for allegedly “undressing” images of the slain Good, per The Guardian.

The newspaper further reports that users had asked Grok “to portray her with a bullet wound in her forehead.”

Good’s killing, and MAGA’s response, has shocked the nation.

Footage of the Wednesday incident, shared widely on social media, shows an ICE officer screaming at Good to get out of the “f–king car” as she sat in her SUV in the middle of a Minneapolis street.

While Good then started to pull away, another officer who had just approached the front left side of the SUV fired three shots at close range, killing her.

The Trump administration has since sought to portray the widowed mom as a “violent rioter” who “attacked” the ICE officers in “an act of domestic terrorism.”

