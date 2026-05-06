Newsom Torches Eric Trump Over Dad’s Latest Vanity Play

Gavin Newsom skewered Eric Trump after the president’s son gushed in praise of his father’s latest vanity play.

Eric, 42, unveiled the new logo for Palm Beach International Airport—set to be renamed “President Donald J. Trump International Airport” under legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—while excitedly talking up his father, 79.

“For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida,” Eric wrote on X. “There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad!”

The president’s son added, “Looking forward to seeing flights landing at ‘DJT’ very very soon!”

He shared a rendering of the airport’s tacky new logo, essentially a stripped-back version of the presidential seal, with Trump’s name so prominent it’s hard to tell it’s for an airport.

The logo for the renamed airport. Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners

Newsom, 58, jumped on Eric’s post to call out the disconnect between the Trumps’ self-congratulations and the soaring gas prices Americans are facing at the pump due to the president’s war with Iran.

“Gas prices are up over 50% since your dad started a reckless war in Iran,” the California governor’s press account wrote on X.

He added sarcastically, “But congrats on the airport logo. Huge accomplishment!”

Trump said Tuesday that higher gas prices are “a very small price to pay.” Governor Newsom Press Office/X

Average gas prices in the U.S. climbed to $4.48 per gallon on Tuesday, according to the AAA auto club, up nearly $1.50 since Trump launched his war on Feb. 28.

The billionaire president said Tuesday that higher gas prices are “a very small price to pay” for what he described as stopping Iran’s nuclear threat, though assessments by U.S. intelligence suggest the timeline for Iran to assemble a nuclear weapon has not budged over the course of the war, according to a Reuters report.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Newsom’s post.

Trump and his family have financial reasons to be gleeful about the renaming of the airport he flies into nearly every weekend on his way to decamp at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Palm Beach County Commission approved a trademark and licensing agreement granting the Trump Organization control of the name “Donald J. Trump International Airport” in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday, a decision that could prove lucrative for the family.

While the Trump Organization agreed not to collect royalties on Trump-branded items sold at the airport, the deal allows it to sell similar airport-branded products elsewhere for profit, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben. It also gives Trump’s company control over who supplies those products.

Trump pictured with his sons Don Jr., left, and Eric, who run the Trump Organization, the business arm of the family’s empire. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag