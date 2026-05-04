Trump Drags Newsom Into His War Against Late-Night Host

President Donald Trump can’t seem to move past his feud with Bill Maher, even adding another adversary of his into the ring.

Trump, 79, shared another dig at the late-night host on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday—this time, including his Democratic nemesis Gavin Newsom in the insult.

“Bill Maher got ”eaten up" by Gavin Newscum when Newscum said how well California is doing, A COMPLETE LIE, and Bill Maher never challenged him, not even a little bit,” Trump wrote about the California governor’s appearance on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. “Also, Bill Maher’s ”Ratings" SUCK!”

The president's brief jab at the late-night host brought Newsom into the mix. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Reps for Newsom and Maher did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the president’s post.

The geriatric president first reignited his longstanding feud with Maher, 70, on Saturday, attacking the “moron” late-night host and Fox News in one fell swoop after his favorite network praised the commentator’s questioning of Newsom during Friday’s Real Time episode.

“I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher ‘relevant’ as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond,” Trump wrote. “Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that.”

“I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher ‘over the coals,’” the president added.

In a sprawling Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump blasted Bill Maher as a “MORON” who “choked” during his recent interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Truth Social

During the episode in question, Maher accused the California governor of “imitating” Trump, calling out Newsom’s all-caps social media posts that resemble the president’s signature style.

“Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling—you’re suing Fox now, I understand,” Maher said. “That sounds exactly like what he does.”

“I’m trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump,” Newsom, 58, replied. “We’re just trying to reflect that reality and express the absurdity of all of this.”

Bill Maher accused Gavin Newsom of “imitating” Donald Trump, but Newsom insists that’s the point. HBO

The Democratic star, who’s polling near the top of the crop of 2028 presidential hopefuls, filed a $787 million lawsuit against Fox News last year, alleging that the network falsely claimed he had lied about a phone call he had with Trump.

Newsom won the initial round of the lawsuit on Thursday, advancing his defamation case against the network.

“Looking forward to discovery,” he wrote on X about the ruling.