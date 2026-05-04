Politics

Trump Drags Newsom Into His War Against Late-Night Host

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The president is still mad at his former dinner guest.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

gavin newsom donald trump bill maher
Reuters/Getty Images

President Donald Trump can’t seem to move past his feud with Bill Maher, even adding another adversary of his into the ring.

Trump, 79, shared another dig at the late-night host on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday—this time, including his Democratic nemesis Gavin Newsom in the insult.

“Bill Maher got ”eaten up" by Gavin Newscum when Newscum said how well California is doing, A COMPLETE LIE, and Bill Maher never challenged him, not even a little bit,” Trump wrote about the California governor’s appearance on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. “Also, Bill Maher’s ”Ratings" SUCK!”

donald trump bill maher gavin newsom truth social
The president's brief jab at the late-night host brought Newsom into the mix. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Reps for Newsom and Maher did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the president’s post.

The geriatric president first reignited his longstanding feud with Maher, 70, on Saturday, attacking the “moron” late-night host and Fox News in one fell swoop after his favorite network praised the commentator’s questioning of Newsom during Friday’s Real Time episode.

“I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher ‘relevant’ as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond,” Trump wrote. “Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that.”

“I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher ‘over the coals,’” the president added.

Trump's Truth Social Post reads: "I hate seeing Fox, and other Conservative Outlets, constantly making Low Rated Bill Maher “relevant” as it pertains to the Republican Party, and beyond. Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House. He was nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, “Can I have a drink?” It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic. He was much different from what people think but, last night, I happened to watch Gavin Newscum, an admittedly Low IQ person, who said he can’t read a speech, is dumb, and essentially, incompetent, and he took Bill Maher “over the coals.” Bill Maher was defenseless, and totally deficient. Either he didn’t have the knowledge, or he choked, because Gavin went on and on about how good California is doing, while it’s doing very poorly, having, by far, the worst year it’s ever had where, for the first time in History, more people are leaving than coming. Bill Maher started by saying that California was doing poorly, only to have Newscum speak for an extended period of time, and lie about the facts. All you have to do is look at what’s happened to Los Angeles, San Francisco, the horrendous homeless problem all over every street, the Railway catastrophe that is Billions of Dollars over budget, and has never been built, the inability to rebuild the 25,000 homes that were destroyed by the fire because he refused to allow water into the street from the Southwest (If it weren’t for our Superstar EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and me, they wouldn’t have any homes being built right now!). Fox should stop putting this person on. He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that. DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU! I hate hearing that “Bill Maher said…” — Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel. President DONALD J. TRUMP"
In a sprawling Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump blasted Bill Maher as a “MORON” who “choked” during his recent interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Truth Social

During the episode in question, Maher accused the California governor of “imitating” Trump, calling out Newsom’s all-caps social media posts that resemble the president’s signature style.

“Among all the people who may or may not be running, you are the one who kind of imitates his style with the trolling—you’re suing Fox now, I understand,” Maher said. “That sounds exactly like what he does.”

“I’m trying to put a mirror up to Donald Trump,” Newsom, 58, replied. “We’re just trying to reflect that reality and express the absurdity of all of this.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits down for an interview on 'Real Time with Bill Maher'
Bill Maher accused Gavin Newsom of “imitating” Donald Trump, but Newsom insists that’s the point. HBO

The Democratic star, who’s polling near the top of the crop of 2028 presidential hopefuls, filed a $787 million lawsuit against Fox News last year, alleging that the network falsely claimed he had lied about a phone call he had with Trump.

Newsom won the initial round of the lawsuit on Thursday, advancing his defamation case against the network.

“Looking forward to discovery,” he wrote on X about the ruling.

Gavin Newsom X account post reads: "Looking forward to discovery" above a screenshot of an article, with a headline that reads: "Gavin Newsom's Fox News Defamation Lawsuit Moves Forward"
“Looking forward to discovery,” Newsom wrote on X following the ruling. X
Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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