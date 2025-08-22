Newsom’s Trump-Baiting Has Even Shocked His Own Kids: ‘What The Hell is Going On?’

Gavin Newsom’s meme-heavy attacks on Donald Trump have even shocked his own kids.

The California governor has, in the past few weeks, “put a mirror to Trump” by emulating his caps-heavy ranting style of social media posting. It has succeeded insofar as it has Fox News hosts, Trump lackeys, and even the president himself melting down.

It has also caught the attention of Newsom’s children, Montana, 14, Hunter, 12, Brooklynn, 10, and Dutch, 7. “I know there are some people who are offended by our all-caps parody of Trump, but I thought it’s time to put a mirror to Trump. I know you may get offended by my ten-pack abs on some of these memes,” he told Gen-Z journalist Adam Mockler.

“I get it. My kids are like, ‘Jesus, Dad, what the hell is going on?’ The point is to make the point about what is going on in this country,” he told the 22-year-old, who appeared to be conducting the interview for MeidasTouch and his own company, Mockler Media, from a dimly lit bedroom.

Mockler, who dropped out of college and signed for MeidasTouch in March of 2024, recently clashed with Republican strategist Scott Jennings on CNN’s NewsNight. In a special segment, the panel was tasked with devising a clapback they would deliver to their “high school haters.”

Mockler said, “I was not the best student in high school. I graduated four years ago, but I’d say I’m now on CNN with Abby Phillip. That’s what I’d say.”

Mockler speaks to Gavin Newsom. MTN/MocklerMedia

He added, “Owning people twice my age, sorry Scott.”

Newsom, meanwhile, is continuing to “own” the Trump administration. The president proved the governor’s attacks have gotten to him by using Truth Social to take potshots at his 57-year-old nemesis.

“Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls,” Trump claimed on Wednesday. “He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!! President DJT.”

Newsom’s press office hit back at Trump’s post with three snowflake emojis.