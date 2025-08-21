Donald Trump was lured into a round of online attacks against Gavin Newsom overnight as the California Governor’s trolling rubs the president the wrong way.

Mocking Trump by stealing his all-caps approach to social media posts, on Wednesday, California Governor Newsom posted on X that Fox News couldn’t stop talking about him, calling himself “AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!!!”

Newsom wrote, “JESSE WATTERS KEPT CALLING ME “DADDY” (VERY WEIRD, NOT INTERESTED, BUT THANK YOU!). SEAN HANNITY (VERY NICE GUY) NEARLY CRIED BECAUSE I WON’T TAKE HIS “ADVICE.” SORRY SEAN!!!!"

He continued, “THEY HATE THAT DEMOCRATS ARE WINNING. FOX & MAGA HAVE NEWSOM DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!!! THEY SHOULD CRY HARDER! SAD!!! — GCN."

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks about the “Election Rigging Response Act”. Mario Tama/Getty Images

In one of his trademark late-night posts, President Trump used his Truth Social account on Wednesday to take more potshots at the California governor.

“Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls,” Trump claimed. “He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!! President DJT.”

Newsom’s press office hit back at Trump’s post with three snowflake emojis.

On Tuesday, CNN’s Harry Enten said Newsom’s active mockery of Trump could help his potential shot at being a president in 2028.

“I think it absolutely has been working in terms of generating attention, which is what he’s trying to do, right?” Enten said.

The Trump parodies have boosted Newsom’s social media, with his TikTok and Instagram accounts adding a million followers since January.

The Californian Governor has deliberately imitated Trump’s frenzied Truth Social rants, which has triggered many MAGA mouthpieces.

On Tuesday, Fox News host Dana Perino said, “You have to stop it with the Twitter thing. I don’t know where his wife is? If I were his wife I would say, ‘You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!’”

Gavin Newsom sends Donald Trump some snowflake emojis. X

Talking to The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance also spoke about Newsom’s Trump-esque X posts.

Vance also called his boss Donald Trump a “genius.”

“This idea that Gavin Newsom is somehow going to mimic Donald Trump’s style,” Vance said, “I think that ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump’s political success that he is authentic, he just is who he is.”

Vance continued, “You gotta be yourself, I don’t think it’s that complicated. Don’t be a crazy person. Be authentic. If the Democrats did that, they’d do a hell of a lot better.”

Posting that video on his personal X account, rather than the one run by his office, Newsom said of Vance’s statement, “He almost got it.”

The MAGA assault on Newsom on Wednesday continued with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis taking his turn to fire off some insults.

“He’s spending all this time being cheeky on social media and yet people can’t get permits, can’t get permits to rebuild their homes in Southern California,” DeSantis said on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom in January. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

He added, “Why is he spending all this time trying to be fresh with President Trump? Why doesn’t he do his job and protect the people?”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also appeared on Hannity on Fox on Wednesday, saying Newsom was having “failures” in California.

“Gavin Newsom is very being at slick and running away from the facts,” Cruz said.

“I spend a lot of time in California, when I’m out there I look around and think ‘How did these people manage to screw this place up?’”

Newsom told media last week that his X posts were a deliberate attempt to point out how unpresidential Trump was being online, stating “If you have issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he’s putting out as president.”