Newspaper Drops Syndicated Cartoon Over Hidden Trump Jab

A Pennsylvania newspaper has dropped the nationally syndicated cartoon Non Sequitur after a reader discovered an insult to President Trump hidden in the comic strip. The message, written in the lower right panel of the cartoon, says, “we fondly say go fuck yourself Trump.” The message was hidden in a cartoon drawn by cartoonist Wiley Miller. Miller acknowledged the message in his comic, tweeting “some of my sharp-eyed readers have spotted a little Easter egg from Leonardo Bear-Vinci. Can you find it?” Non Sequitur publishes in more than 700 newspapers nationwide, according to the company’s website.