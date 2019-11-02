CHEAT SHEET
LET HER TALK
Newswoman Gretchen Carlson Wants Out of Her Fox NDA
Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson has asked the network to release her from her non disclosure agreement, according to the Associated Press. In 2016, a year before Harvey Weinstein’s rampant misconduct launched the #metoo movement, Carlson received a reported $20 million settlement after she sued Fox over claims that she was demoted for refusing the network chief Roger Ailes’ persistent sexual advances. She said news that NBC employees were being released from their NDAs prompted her to go back to Fox to see if she could also be released. “It would be nice to be able to be able to tell my full story,” Carlson told the A.P. “Companies are saying that they want to be open and transparent and that they have worked tirelessly to make their work environments safer. And if that’s the truth, then they should let us out.”