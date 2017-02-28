Newt Gingrich: ‘Independent’ Investigator Needed for Trump-Russia Probe

Trump ally and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Tuesday called for an “independent” investigation into whether the president’s campaign advisers were in contact with Russian government officials during the campaign. Appearing on Fox News, Gingrich suggested former Attorney General Michael Mukasey as someone who would be a “very smart, independent person” to look into the potential connections. “The country has questions, the media has questions, even members of Congress [have] questions,” Gingrich said, adding that Trump should “take a lesson from the past.” The debate over whether to appoint a special prosecutor to oversee the probe was set into motion by GOP Rep. Darrell Issa, who suggested last week that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not spearhead the investigation due to his involvement with the Trump campaign. Democrats have called for an independent, 9/11-style commission to look into the reports. “The earlier [the administration has] a central person directing their efforts, the less problem it’ll be, the faster it’ll go away,” Gingrich added.
